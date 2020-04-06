|
Anna D. Jamieson
Collingswood - Anna D. Jamieson, age 98, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020, at the United Methodist Communities Home in Collingswood, N.J., with her daughter and son by her side.
Known to family and friends as Aunt Anne or Anna, she was born Annadomenica in Philadelphia to Leondina and John Angelucci on Sept. 18, 1921. She grew up in Camden, N.J., and later Delaware Township, N.J. (now Cherry Hill).
She met the love of her life, Thomas B. Jamieson, at National Publishing Co. in Philadelphia, where both worked. They were married in 1946, following his return from World War II, and raised their two children in Pennsauken, N.J.
A new acquaintance soon became a friend as Anna embraced everyone, encouraged them with her positive spirit, lent a sympathetic ear, and served as a "second mother" in times of need.
Always a great cook, Anna enjoyed hosting large dinner parties, teaching others the art of Italian cooking and how to make her famous banana cake and German cookies.
In her earlier years, she was an accomplished seamstress, even sewing her own wedding gown. She and her husband were avid bridge players.
After the passing of her husband in 2003, she continued to live at Holiday Village East in Mount Laurel, N.J., where she gathered with her "Rambunctious Gals" for games and outings.
Anna is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Victor Porcelli, of Haddon Heights, N.J.; son and partner, Robert Jamieson and Doreen Wandell of Horseheads, N.Y..; grandchildren, Matthew (Jessie) Porcelli of Cottage Grove, Wisc., Christina Porcelli, of Haddon Heights, and Alana (Derek) Cicora of Corning, N.Y., along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends who became family.
Anna was the fifth of six children and the last to survive, predeceased by her sisters Lena and Elda and brothers Tuli, Armand and Louis.
The family expresses its thanks to the staff at the Collingswood Manor for their compassionate care during Anna's final year.
A Memorial Mass followed by a celebration of a life well-lived is planned for a later date.
To share your memories of Anna, please visit www.givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020