Anna E. D'Alessandro
Anna E. D'Alessandro (nee Burgo), age 94 of Mt. Ephraim, passed away on Monday February 24, 2020 at Virtua-Lourdes Hospital in Camden.
Mrs. D'Alessandro is the widow of her late husband Dominick and is the mother of Josephine & her husband Emmett Ross, Denice Trovato, Dominick & his wife Diane and the late Frank D'Alessandro. She is the proud grandmother of; Charles, Katie, Shannon, Jason, Daria, Dana and great grandmother of Jason & Julianna.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the D'Alessandro family on Thursday morning after 9:00 am at St. Aloysius Church 37 W. Haddon Ave. Oaklyn where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow at Locustwood Cemetery, Cherry Hill. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053 www.samaritannj.org or to the 1 Union St. Trenton, NJ 08691 To share a memory, please visit www.henryfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020