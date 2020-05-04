|
|
Anna "Irene" Easterling
Collingswood - Anna "Irene" Easterling (nee Doran) of Collingswood passed away peacefully on Thursday April 30, 2020 at the age of 95.
Beloved wife of predeceased Lenton Wilson Easterling. Devoted mother of Sharon Easterling (Stan) Tyszka, Wayne (Karen) Easterling, Ellen Easterling (Edward) Daly and predeceased by her daughter Lynette Easterling Rinehart. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of many.
Services are private in Calvary Cemetery Cherry Hill, NJ. Please visit BLAKE-DOYLE.com for upcoming service details.
Published in Courier-Post from May 4 to May 5, 2020