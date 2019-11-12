|
Anna G. Monroe
Bellmawr - Anna G. Monroe (nee Moore), on November 10, 2019, of Bellmawr; formerly of Camden. Age 80. Beloved wife of Harry for 62 years. Devoted mother of Harry Jr. (Marybeth), Patti Gossler (Rick), Michael Monroe (Terri) and Brian Monroe (Kathleen). Loving grandmother of Colin, Travis, Samantha, Stephanie, Brooke, Brianna, Caitlin, and Aidan. Dear sister of Mary Hoey, Harry Moore, and the late William Whisper, James Moore, George Moore, and Patricia Moore. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Anna was a member of the Bellmawr Park Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary and was a former Director of The Arc of Gloucester County. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arc of Gloucester County, 1555 Gateway Boulevard, West Deptford, NJ 08096. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019