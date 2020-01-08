|
|
Anna Green
Gloucester City - On January 6, 2020. Age 78. (nee DiCresenzo). Loving and devoted wife of 43 years to Walter E. Green. Loving mother of David E. Green. Beloved sister of Julio DiCresenzo (Joan), Mary Weigner, Frances Shone, Emma Malin (Elwood) and JoAnne Piontkowski (Robert). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday morning, January 13th, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will follow in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, at the above church address. Please memo, Anna Green.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.comunder the obituary of Anna Green. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City, NJ. Ph: 856-456-1142.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020