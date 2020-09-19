Anna Gresh
Williamstown - Anna M. Gresh (née Zein), 100 years, of Williamstown NJ, passed away on September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Gresh. Loving mother of Joseph (Mary Jo) Gresh, Sr., Diane (Martin) Rothschell and Richard E. (Joanne) Gresh. Dear sister of Margaret (the late Joseph) Falzarano, Theresa (the late Norman) Thoman and Patricia (the late John) Wheeler. Cherished grandmother of 13, great grandmother of 31 and great great grandmother of 2. Also survived by her former daughter-in-law Darlene Gresh and her beloved dog Zelda.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday morning from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD NJ 08021. Funeral service 11:00AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin NJ. Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. For lasting condolences visit dankshinskifuneralhome.com
