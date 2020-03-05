|
Anna H. Britten
Of the Masonic Home in Burlington, NJ - Formerly of Holiday Village in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Passed away on March 4, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Andrew John Britten, Jr. Loving mother of Nancy Britten and Janice Del Rossi and her husband Charles. Devoted grandmother of Kristin and Andrew Del Rossi. Mrs. Britten worked in procurement for the U.S. Navy in Philadelphia for many years. She was active in Rhawnhurst Baptist Church in Philadelphia and later in Heritage Baptist Church in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 10:30-11:30am and to the Funeral Service at 11:30am on Tuesday, March 10 at the Chapel at the Masonic Home, 902 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016. Burial will follow in Brigadier General Doyle Veterans Memorial Cem., Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020