|
|
Anna H. Walker
Voorhees - Anna H. Walker, age 101, of Voorhees, formerly of Mt. Laurel, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Herman J. and Anna (Hipp) Bartholomew and was married to the late Austin "AJ" Walker.
Besides her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, Herman Bartholomew.
Anna is survived by many loving Nieces, Nephews, as well as Great-Nieces, Great-Nephews and Great-Great Nephew.
Family and friends are invited to her visitation on Friday, December 13, 2019, 10am-11am at Inglesby and Sons Funeral Home, 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ, with a service at 11am. Internment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Samaritan Center at Voorhees, 265 NJ-73, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043.Online condolences can be given at inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019