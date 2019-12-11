Services
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna H. Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna H. Walker Obituary
Anna H. Walker

Voorhees - Anna H. Walker, age 101, of Voorhees, formerly of Mt. Laurel, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Herman J. and Anna (Hipp) Bartholomew and was married to the late Austin "AJ" Walker.

Besides her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, Herman Bartholomew.

Anna is survived by many loving Nieces, Nephews, as well as Great-Nieces, Great-Nephews and Great-Great Nephew.

Family and friends are invited to her visitation on Friday, December 13, 2019, 10am-11am at Inglesby and Sons Funeral Home, 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ, with a service at 11am. Internment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Samaritan Center at Voorhees, 265 NJ-73, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043.Online condolences can be given at inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Inglesby & Son Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -