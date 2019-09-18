Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lindenwold Fire Co.
2201 Bangor Ave.
Lindenwold, NJ
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Lindenwold Fire Co.
2201 Bangor Ave.
Lindenwold, NJ
Lindenwold - Anna Jeanne DeLucca (nee Powell) age 90 a lifelong resident Lindenwold, NJ passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank A. DeLucca, Sr. Loving mother of Frank A. DeLucca, Jr. (Norma Jean) of Lindenwold, Robert E. DeLucca of Lindenwold and Jeanine DeLucca of Sicklerville. Sister of Edna Spratt. Grandmother of 7, great grandmother of 8.

The family will receive friend on Sunday, September 22, 2019 1:00pm to 3:00pm followed by a celebration of life service at 3:00pm at the Lindenwold Fire Co., 2201 Bangor Ave., Lindenwold, NJ 08021

Cremation will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 or go to their link at https://support.awanj.org/donate-now
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 18, 2019
