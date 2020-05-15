Resources
Anna Josephine Sperandio

Anna Josephine Sperandio Obituary
Anna Josephine Sperandio

Somerdale - (nee Cory) age 88, passed away on May 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter D. Sperandio. Proud mother of Peter G. (Claudia Petaccio) Sperandio and the late Gabriel N. Sperandio. Loving grandmother of Peter, Alexander, and Christina. Dear sister of Mary Cory and her brother-in-law Louis DiSilvestro. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings, Jeanette Cory, Anthony Cory, and Connie DiSilvestro. Anna was a devout member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, and formerly Our Lady of Grace Parish.

Services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Anna's name to St. John of God Community Services, 1145 Delsea Dr. Westville, NJ 08093 or at www.sjogcs.org/donate Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from May 15 to May 17, 2020
