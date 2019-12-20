Services
Anna Laura Byrne

Anna Laura Byrne Obituary
Anna Laura Byrne

Magnolia - (nee McGarry), age 88, passed away on December 19, 2019. Wife of the late Edward J. Byrne. Mother of Patricia Byrne, Edward Byrne, Colleen (Joe) Kuhn, and Patrick (Janice) Byrne. Grandmom of Courtney, Brittany, Bryan, Christopher, Megan, and Caitlin. GiGi of Schriver and Cora. Sister of Marie Wise, Robert McGarry, Doris Arnoldy, Richard McGarry, and the late James, William, Joseph, and Francis McGarry.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Saturday, December 28th 10-11:30am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral Mass following at Holy Child Parish - St. Theresa Church, 13 E. Evesham Rd, Runnemede, NJ 08078. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Child Parish at the address above. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
