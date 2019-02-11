Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Voorhees - Anna Louise Frisch on February 9, 2019 of Voorhees formerly of Blackwood. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Daughter of the late Gertrude and Dwight Peddinghaus. Devoted mother of Richard (Maureen), Susan Ogilvie (Doug) and the late C. Wesley. Mother-in-law of Dan Young. Loving grandmother of Christopher, Shannon, Stacy, Jenny, Richie, Doug, Jenna, Shawn, Kyle, and eight great-grandchildren. Louise lived a full and exciting life, brimming with love, family, and life-long friends, including those she worked with at age 18 and at age 88. Friends and family remember her as a doting grandmother, who spent endless hours playing games, reading books, and making them laugh. Louise loved to travel and spend time outdoors, even when it was just a walk to her favorite bench at Brookdale. There will be a viewing from 10am to 11am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Bethel Cemetery, Hurffville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louise's memory to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
