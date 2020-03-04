Services
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Anna Louise Little

Almonesson - Anna Louise Little (nee Taylor), of Almonesson, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Devoted wife of 64 years of Arthur J. Little, Sr. Beloved mother of Arthur Little, Jr., of Deptford, NJ, Wiliam Little (Pam), of Maryland, and James Little of Woodbury Heights, NJ. Proud grandmother of four and great-grandmother of two. Dear sister of Harry Taylor of Florida, Marie Spencer of Gloucester City, NJ, the late William, the late Charles, the late Grace, and the late Lucille.

Anna worked for 28 years at a Christmas Kiosk in the Deptford Mall during Christmas time.

Services for Anna will be held privately as per her and her family's wishes. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
