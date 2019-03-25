|
Anna Lucy Muse
- - On March 19, 2019, the vessel of Anna Lucy Muse took her last breath on earth at the age of 62. Lucy ascended to a place where there is no last breath. She is now the guardian angel over her five unique children & two daughters-in-law, Letisha Smalls, Karl (Tracy) Smalls, Monique Smalls, Albert (Linda) Smalls and Phillip Smalls. Her spirit joined her late father & mother, Albert & Jeanette (DeShields) Muse and her late sisters Mary Ann & Bernadette. Survived by: nine siblings; Marilyn, Agatha, Paullette, Albert, Lorraine, Rose, Arline, Dawn, and Fred. She will be missed by her sixteen grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Mum-Mum" and a host of other family & friends.
Viewing will begin at 8 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at UrbanPromise Ministries, 3700 Rudderow St., Pennsauken, NJ 08110. Home Going Service will begin at 10 AM. Interment: Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 25, 2019