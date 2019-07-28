|
Anna M. Davis
Runnemede - Anna M. Davis (nee Close), on July 26, 2019, of Runnemede; formerly of Lindenwold. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Davis, Sr. Devoted mother of Marge Vallieu (Bill), Linda Horafus (Jay), and the late Thomas P. Davis, Jr. and Jackie Davis. Loving grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 9. Dear sister of Mae DeGrave and the late Bill, Peggy, and Jack. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8pm Tuesday evening at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 8pm at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center (formerly Camden County Animal Shelter), 125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019