Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Anna Davis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. Davis


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna M. Davis Obituary
Anna M. Davis

Runnemede - Anna M. Davis (nee Close), on July 26, 2019, of Runnemede; formerly of Lindenwold. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Davis, Sr. Devoted mother of Marge Vallieu (Bill), Linda Horafus (Jay), and the late Thomas P. Davis, Jr. and Jackie Davis. Loving grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 9. Dear sister of Mae DeGrave and the late Bill, Peggy, and Jack. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8pm Tuesday evening at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 8pm at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center (formerly Camden County Animal Shelter), 125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now