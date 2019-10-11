|
Anna M. Kline
Bellmawr - Anna M. "Nancy" Kline (nee Connors), on October 10, 2019, of Bellmawr, formerly of Collings Lakes, passed away surrounded by her loving family. Age 72. Nancy was the beloved mother of William Kline (Courtney) and John Kline (Denise). Loving Mom Mom of Shelby, Austin and Hayden. Beloved sister of William Connors and the late Edward and James Connors. Dear close friend of Kathleen, Brandi and Emma Conklin, Maryann Powell, Frances Killip and Carol Rodano. Cherished aunt of Michael, Michelle, Edward, Nancy, Billy, Sean and Michael Connors. Family and friends will be received from 8:15 to 9:45am Wednesday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 10am in church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Nancy's memory to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine, Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 71340, Phila., PA 19176. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019