Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Anna Kline
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
601 W. Browning Rd.
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
601 W. Browning Rd
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. Kline


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna M. Kline Obituary
Anna M. Kline

Bellmawr - Anna M. "Nancy" Kline (nee Connors), on October 10, 2019, of Bellmawr, formerly of Collings Lakes, passed away surrounded by her loving family. Age 72. Nancy was the beloved mother of William Kline (Courtney) and John Kline (Denise). Loving Mom Mom of Shelby, Austin and Hayden. Beloved sister of William Connors and the late Edward and James Connors. Dear close friend of Kathleen, Brandi and Emma Conklin, Maryann Powell, Frances Killip and Carol Rodano. Cherished aunt of Michael, Michelle, Edward, Nancy, Billy, Sean and Michael Connors. Family and friends will be received from 8:15 to 9:45am Wednesday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 10am in church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Nancy's memory to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine, Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 71340, Phila., PA 19176. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now