|
|
Anna M. Litke
Palmyra, NJ. - Anna M. Litke of Palmyra, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 20, 1921.
Anna was the Palmyra, NJ Police Department's first female Crossing Guard. She worked at the 5 & 10 in Palmyra, at Singer's Sewing and was a Seamstress to many. When the family moved to Palmyra in 1952, Anna joined Bethany Lutheran Church where she was a faithful servant for all of these many years; she served as Council President, was a longtime member of the WELCA circles and many different committees and groups.
Anna was a Den Mother to Palmyra's Boy Scout Troop #9 with her son Walt. Anna was very involved with the Palmyra Fire Department, serving on the Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She loved to travel, and spend time with all of her grandchildren.
Anna spent the last 6 years residing at Riverview Estates, where she was again very involved, working with the Residents' Council, welcoming new residents, playing pinochle with her neighbors and socializing with all of the residents and staff.
Anna was predeceased by her parents Caroline and Erwin, her husband Walter, her son Walt and her brothers Bob and Sam.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Marge, her foster daughters Jay (Steve) Bevis and Sherry
Bumm; her grandchildren Karin (Kevin) Kane, Suzanne (Brian) Parker, George Bevis and Chris (Liz) Bumm; great-grandchildren Kaylyn (Mick), Jennifer, Patrick, David (Leona), and Nico; great-great-grandsons Jackson and Liam and her sisters-in-law Mary and Helen.
Anna is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many, many family and church friends.
Due to current social distancing guidelines, services and interment at Hillside Cemetery in Roslyn, PA will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Anna's name can be made to Riverview Estates, 303 Bank Avenue, Riverton, NJ 08077. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the Staff at Riverview Estates for the loving care they provided to Anna.
Published in Courier-Post from May 21 to May 24, 2020