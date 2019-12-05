|
|
Anna M. "Madge" Novick
Oaklyn - Anna Madeline Novick ("Madge"), age 75, of Oaklyn, NJ passed away on December 4, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Stratford, NJ. She was born to the late Richard J. Jr. and Anna E. (nee Horbin) Corbett in Mt. Ephraim, NJ. Madge graduated from Camden Catholic High School in 1963. Madge had been retired as the Cafeteria Manager of Oaklyn Junior High School for 25 years and recognized for outstanding service, and she was very active in the school environment. She not only participated in the PTA, but was the Girls' Softball Coach and Girl Scout Leader. Madge was a member of the Oaklyn Civic Association and enjoyed creating stained glass, reading and crocheting. She was a dedicated "Mom-Mom" who always made time to attend sporting and school events, always having a seat in the bleachers. She enjoyed riding her bicycle around town and down at the shore at the Driftwood Resort. She will be deeply missed by beloved family and closest friends.
Anna is predeceased by her parents, Richard J. Jr. and Anna E. Corbett, and her brother, Richard J. Corbett, MD.
Anna is survived by her husband, Stephen F. Novick, her daughters, Ann Marie Novick, Mary E. Brien and Maureen Ward (John Penney), her grandchildren, Kacie L. Brien, Matthew F. Brien, Timothy A. Ward and Rebecca E. Ward, her sister, Rosemary Knicley, her sister-in-law, Patricia A. Thurber (Coulter) and a host of family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Mahaffey Milano Funeral Home, located at 11 E. Kings Highway, Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059. Visitation will follow on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10am-11am, with a funeral mass at 11am at St. Aloysisus Church, located at 37 W. Haddon Ave., Oaklyn, NJ 08107. Internment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the at . To visit Anna's tribute page, please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019