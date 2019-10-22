|
Anna M. Perry
Cherry Hill - Anna M. Perry (nee Marcacci), on October 21, 2019, of Cherry Hill; formerly of Phila., PA. Age 83. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Devoted mother of Jean Spinelli (the late Edmund Spinelli, Jr.) and Anthony Perry (Tammy). Loving grandmother of Frank, Justin, Amanda (Tommy), Elysia, Alexa, Ashley (Mike), and Christopher (Liane). Caring great grandmother of Jacomo, Carson, Brandon, Kaitlyn, Maci, Jason, Savannah, and Christopher. There will be a viewing from 9:45am to 10:45am Thursday at Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Funeral Mass 11am Thursday at the Church. Entombment Fernwood Mausoleum, Philadelphia, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
