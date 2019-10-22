Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Anna Perry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Catholic Church of St. Mary
2001 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Catholic Church of St. Mary
2001 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Anna M. Perry


1935 - 2019
Anna M. Perry Obituary
Anna M. Perry

Cherry Hill - Anna M. Perry (nee Marcacci), on October 21, 2019, of Cherry Hill; formerly of Phila., PA. Age 83. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Devoted mother of Jean Spinelli (the late Edmund Spinelli, Jr.) and Anthony Perry (Tammy). Loving grandmother of Frank, Justin, Amanda (Tommy), Elysia, Alexa, Ashley (Mike), and Christopher (Liane). Caring great grandmother of Jacomo, Carson, Brandon, Kaitlyn, Maci, Jason, Savannah, and Christopher. There will be a viewing from 9:45am to 10:45am Thursday at Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Funeral Mass 11am Thursday at the Church. Entombment Fernwood Mausoleum, Philadelphia, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
