|
|
Anna M. Popow
Pine Hill - On November 10, 2019, Anna (nee Gentner), age 95. Beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Popow. Loving mother of Joseph (Patti) and the late Ronald. Also survived by 6 grandchildren Heather, Kristen, Melissa, Nicholas, Steven and Kristie; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Ellie (the late Joseph) Guardiani; nephews Joseph (Diane) and Glenn; and many other loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Sunday evening 6-8 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 8pm. Interment will be held privately. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019