Anna M. Sebastian
Mt. Ephraim - Anna M. Sebastian (nee Larkin), on March 29, 2020, of Mt. Ephraim; formerly of Gloucester Heights. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Devoted mother of Michael (Alice), Kenneth (Kathleen), Patricia Quinn (Richard) and Bernard Jr. Loving grandmother of 7, great grandmother of 6. Sister of the late Mary, Frank "Brud", and John "Edward". Services are private at the request of the family. Family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in Anna's name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020