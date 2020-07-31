1/
Anna M. Wlodarczyk
1921 - 2020
Anna M. Wlodarczyk

Runnemede - Anna M. Wlodarczyk (nee Robinson), on July 31, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 99. Beloved wife of the late Edward Wlodarczyk. Devoted mother of the late Edward Wlodarczyk and Janet Lutz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Anna served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Anna lived a full, active life in the community. She will be remembered for having such a kind and loving heart. There will be a viewing from 9:30am to 10:30am Wednesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral service 10:30am at Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home, Bellmawr
AUG
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home, Bellmawr
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Bellmawr
200 S. Black Horse Pike
Bellmawr, NJ 08031
856-931-9450
