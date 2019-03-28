|
Anna Mae Estilow (nee Reinert)
Cinnaminson - Anna Mae Estilow (nee Reinert), 92, originally from the Cramer Hill section of Camden,NJ and longtime resident of Cinnaminson NJ passed away suddenly on Saturday March 23, 2019. Anna Mae Estilow was the beloved wife (68 years) of Dave Estilow. Mae was a devoted mom to Karen Berardis (Albert) and Dave Estilow (Bill Hall). She was a loving grandmom to Michael Berardis (Kailey), Jennifer Romeo (Vinny), Mark Berardis (Liz); Suzi, Paul, Jacob, and (late) Phillip Estilow. Mae was a proud great-grandmom of 4. She is survived by her brother Robert Reinert (Rita), her nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends for Anna Mae Estilow will be held at Givnish of Cinnaminson, Rt. 130 N. Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 9:30-11am. Following the visitation, a service will be held at the funeral home starting at 11am. Mae's interment will take place immediately following the service at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson.
To share your fondest memories of Mae please visit Givnish.com. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in Mae's name to The Cinnaminson Police Department:
Checks Payable to Cinnaminson Police Association
900 Manor Rd. Cinnaminson NJ 08077
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 28, 2019