Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude's Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish
402 S. Black Horse Pike
Blackwood, NJ
Anna Mae Matulewicz Obituary
Anna Mae Matulewicz

Blackwood - On December 4, 2019, (nee Pulaski) peacefully with her family by her side of Blackwood. Formerly of Mt. Carmel, PA. Age 85.

Beloved wife of Paul W. Matulewicz for sixty four years. Loving mother of William, Michael and Stephen Matulewicz, Mary Frances Wagner, Pauline Raabe and Susan DiGerolamo. Proud grandmother of eight grandchildren.

Mrs. Matulewicz was a retired school bus driver for Gloucester Township Public Schools. Anna Mae was an active parishioner at St. Jude's Church where she was a lector and CCD teacher.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Life Celebration, Monday December 9, 9:30 - 11:00 AM at St. Jude's Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish, 402 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Mass of Christian Burial will follow 11:00 AM. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Memorial contributions in Anna Mae's memory can be made to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
