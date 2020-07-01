Anna Marie Colavecchi
1923 - 2020
Anna Marie Colavecchi

Anna Marie Colavecchi (nee Cardamone) passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1923 in McKean County, Pennsylvania. She raised her family in Cherry Hill, NJ, and later split her time between Florida and Maple Shade, NJ.

Beloved wife of the late Anthony, devoted mother of Maria (Michael) Biasell and the late Dino Colavecchi, caring stepmother of Elizabeth (Betty) Steinberg, dear sister of Jean Wolfe, Michael Cardamone and the late Joseph Cardamone, cherished grandmother of Michelle (David) Carlamere and the late Yette Steinberg, great grandmother of Gabrielle and David Carlamere , and dearly loved by many nieces and nephews.

As the successful owner of Anthony's Hairdressing in Maple Shade for many years, Anna Marie was a wise mentor, tough boss, and talented hairdresser. Anna Marie embraced her Catholic faith as a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. She loved hosting gatherings for her family and friends, always with great food, great conversation, a big smile, and a warm hug. Those who knew Anna Marie would say she was mischievous , naughty, gracious, funny, encouraging, generous, brave, and a good listener.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church located at 236 E. Main Street, Maple Shade NJ. Socially distant seating will be in place, and everyone is required to wear masks in church. Interment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. There will be no visitation. The family has requested no flowers. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com .




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Funeral services provided by
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
July 1, 2020
Thank you Annemarie for that very first day when I walk to your salon and you hired me you were like my second mom I have fun memories of the years we worked together Ill never forget and I would never have met my sister from another Mr. Maria shes like a sister to meThat happens just gained another angel love you
That happens just gained another angel love you Michael lizzi
Coworker
