Anna Marie "Nancy" Mann
Marlton - Anna Marie "Nancy" (nee Magan) Mann, age 85, of Marlton, NJ passed on October 26, 2019.
Predeceased by her sister Eleanor Lombardo. Beloved wife of Edward T. Mann. Survived by her brother Thomas E. Magan (Margaret); brothers-in-law, James J. Mann (Margaret), and James Lombardo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, October 31st 9:30AM-10:45 AM; followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 AM (ALL IN CHURCH) St. Isaac Jogues Church, 3 Lord Place, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Interment Jesus Bread of Life Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019