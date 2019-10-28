Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Marie "Nancy" Mann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Marie "Nancy" Mann Obituary
Anna Marie "Nancy" Mann

Marlton - Anna Marie "Nancy" (nee Magan) Mann, age 85, of Marlton, NJ passed on October 26, 2019.

Predeceased by her sister Eleanor Lombardo. Beloved wife of Edward T. Mann. Survived by her brother Thomas E. Magan (Margaret); brothers-in-law, James J. Mann (Margaret), and James Lombardo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, October 31st 9:30AM-10:45 AM; followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 AM (ALL IN CHURCH) St. Isaac Jogues Church, 3 Lord Place, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Interment Jesus Bread of Life Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.