Anna Marie WeldingCherry Hill - Anna Marie Welding of Cherry Hill, NJ, died July 12, 2020. She was 97. Beloved wife of the late Peter A. Welding. Loving mother of Peter Welding (Kathy); Ann Leech (Rick); Terry Galster (Rick); Pat Welding (Maureen); Mary Slavinski (Frank); Jerry Welding and Jeanie Stuart (Mike). Devoted grandmother and great grandmother of 36. Viewing Thursday morning 9 to 10:30am at the Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11am at Holy Eucharist Church, Cherry Hill, NJ. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to St. Mary's Activities. Please visit schetterfh.com for additional information.