Anna R. Hopkins
Somerdale - (nee Gellura) On September 24, 2019; age 71 years.
Beloved wife of John J.; Devoted mother of Arthur Swindell, Rhonda Guinto (Steve) and Johnny Swindell; Loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 3; Dear sister of Donna Martin (Anthony); Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Monday beginning at 9:45 AM at the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Church of St. Luke, 55 Warwick Road in Stratford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum in Cherry Hill. Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home. Info, condolences and guestbook at
www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 27, 2019