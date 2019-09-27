Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:45 AM
Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Church of St. Luke
55 Warwick Road
Stratford, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Church of St. Luke
55 Warwick Road
Stratford, NJ
Anna R. Hopkins


1947 - 2019
Anna R. Hopkins Obituary
Anna R. Hopkins

Somerdale - (nee Gellura) On September 24, 2019; age 71 years.

Beloved wife of John J.; Devoted mother of Arthur Swindell, Rhonda Guinto (Steve) and Johnny Swindell; Loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 3; Dear sister of Donna Martin (Anthony); Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Monday beginning at 9:45 AM at the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Church of St. Luke, 55 Warwick Road in Stratford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum in Cherry Hill. Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home. Info, condolences and guestbook at

www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 27, 2019
