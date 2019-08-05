Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Sangillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna R. Sangillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna R. Sangillo Obituary
Anna R. Sangillo

Mt. Laurel - Anna R. Sangillo of Mt. Laurel, NJ died on July 31, 2019. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Mario Sangillo. Loving mother of Stephen M. Sangillo (the late Carolyn) of Mt. Laurel, NJ; Mario Sangillo (Cathy) of Harrisburg, PA; Lorraine Sangillo Marshall (Frederick) of Norwood, NJ and Michael Sangillo (Judy) of Bethesda, MD. Devoted grandmother of Stephen, Joseph, Laura, Jeffrey, Katie, Michael, David, Hannah, Abbi, Allison, Gregory and Elizabeth. Dear great grandmother of 8. Viewing Wednesday evening 7 to 9pm and Thursday morning 10 to 10:45 am in Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Music Ministry of Christ Our Light Church at the above address. Please visit schetterfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now