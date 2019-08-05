|
Anna R. Sangillo
Mt. Laurel - Anna R. Sangillo of Mt. Laurel, NJ died on July 31, 2019. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Mario Sangillo. Loving mother of Stephen M. Sangillo (the late Carolyn) of Mt. Laurel, NJ; Mario Sangillo (Cathy) of Harrisburg, PA; Lorraine Sangillo Marshall (Frederick) of Norwood, NJ and Michael Sangillo (Judy) of Bethesda, MD. Devoted grandmother of Stephen, Joseph, Laura, Jeffrey, Katie, Michael, David, Hannah, Abbi, Allison, Gregory and Elizabeth. Dear great grandmother of 8. Viewing Wednesday evening 7 to 9pm and Thursday morning 10 to 10:45 am in Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Music Ministry of Christ Our Light Church at the above address. Please visit schetterfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 5, 2019