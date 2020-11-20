Anna Soroken
West Berlin, NJ - Anna Soroken, age 92, of West Berlin, NJ, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alphonse Soroken. Loving mother of Audrey (Anthony) Tedesco, Kyle (Kim) Soroken, and the late Patricia Soroken. Proud grandmother of Nicholas, Anthony, and Brandon. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
Anna was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a longtime resident of West Berlin, NJ. She worked as a secretary for Berlin Twp. Public Schools for many years. Anna enjoyed going to the casinos and going to the monthly breakfast with the Berlin Twp. Retirement Group. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com