Anna Soroken
Anna Soroken

West Berlin, NJ - Anna Soroken, age 92, of West Berlin, NJ, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alphonse Soroken. Loving mother of Audrey (Anthony) Tedesco, Kyle (Kim) Soroken, and the late Patricia Soroken. Proud grandmother of Nicholas, Anthony, and Brandon. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Anna was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a longtime resident of West Berlin, NJ. She worked as a secretary for Berlin Twp. Public Schools for many years. Anna enjoyed going to the casinos and going to the monthly breakfast with the Berlin Twp. Retirement Group. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held privately.






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeRoy P. Wooster
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
