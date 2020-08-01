1/1
Anna T. Zubrzycki
Anna T. Zubrzycki

Haddon Heights - On July 30, 2020, at the age of 93, Anna Zubrzycki (nee Kulesa), longtime resident of Haddon Heights, passed away at Samaritan Hospice. Born and raised in Camden, Anna was predeceased by her husband, Adolph; her son, Stephen; and her granddaughter, Christina. She is lovingly survived by her children, Rosanne (Angelo) Flamini, Thomas (Roseanne) Zubrzycki, Maryanne (Paul) DeMartini and John (Stacey) Zubrzycki; her grandchildren, Anthony, Tom, Walter, A.J., James, Nicholas, Samantha, Ashley and Matthew along with her great granddaughter, Emma.

Anna worked at Honda for seventeen years before retiring. She was a devoted member of St. Rose of Lima Church in Haddon Heights, and her religion played a big part in her life. She loved spending time with her family. In her later years, she enjoyed playing bingo and dominoes.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ. Please visit www.healeyfuneralhomes.com for service regulations and further information.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
