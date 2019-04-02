|
Anna Vivian Kopec
- - Anna Vivian Kopec (nee Grabowski), passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, age 99. Formally of the Whitman Park section of Camden, NJ and Haddon Township, NJ. Anna was born in Camden, NJ to the late Stephen and Helen (Marciniak) Grabowski and sister to the late Dorthy Nowinski. She Graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Camden, NJ in 1939. She was the loving wife of late Edward Kopec for 56 years on October 11, 1941. Anna was a secretary for 16 years at the Camden City Hall. She was the beloved mother to Patricia Sebold (Frank) of Phila.,PA, Vivian Luckiewicz of Cherry Hill, NJ and Gloria Kopec of HaddonTwp., NJ. Also, Survived by 5 grandchildren (2 late grandchildren), 14 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and 2 nephews with their wives.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, April 4 at 9 am at the church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:00 am on Thursday, April 4 at St. Joseph's Church, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 2, 2019