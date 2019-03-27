|
Anna Zuppa
Medford, NJ - Anna Zuppa (née Tepfenhardt) was born on July 24 1931, and passed away on February 28 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Anna was married to Raymond Zuppa (deceased 2006) and is the beloved Mother of Linda Zuppa, Raymond Zuppa and Athena Zuppa. Anna is the beloved Grandmother of Layla, Cheyenne, Isaiah, Anna, Leyna and Eli. Anna is also the Great-grandmother of Liliana and Harper. Anna's love, strength and kindness will never be forgotten.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 27, 2019