Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Audubon Park - On March 24, 2019, Annabelle M. Quigley (nee Gailey) passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, Annabelle had been a longtime resident of Magnolia before retiring to Audubon Park. Loving wife for 59 years of husband, Terry G. Quigley, Sr.; Devoted and loving mother of Donna (Mike) Drouin, Colleen (Patrick) Quigley, Dorothy (William) Zeoli and Terry G. Quigley, Jr.; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her dear sister, Dorothy Mickens.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday, March 29th from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights where Her Memorial Services will be celebrated at 12:00 PM (NOON). In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made in her name to Alzheimer's Assoc Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St Suite 102, Philadelphia PA 19106. Condolences may be shared at www.healeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 27, 2019
