|
|
Annalise Jean Schultz
Moorestown - Annalise Jean Schultz, age 9, passed away peacefully, after a courageous 8-month battle with brain cancer, at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) on February 26, 2020. She was born on May 24, 2010 to Chad and Jennifer (Schock) Schultz and lived a vibrant life in Moorestown, NJ. She was adored by her younger brother, Sebastian. She was the beloved granddaughter of David Schultz, Catherine Schultz, John Schock, and Elaine Schock (Tom Plunkett). She will always be remembered by her loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Annalise was the heart of her family, and the life of all the parties—organizing games, putting on shows, taking pictures and making everyone laugh.
Annalise attended Mary E. Roberts Elementary from Kindergarten-3rd grade, where she was recognized for her kindness and grit. She enjoyed Reading, Social Studies and Art. She spent countless recesses playing gaga, sitting on the Buddy Bench with a friend, jumping rope, or studying worms. She loved Girl Scouts, basketball, softball, playing with her dog, hula-hoop and swimming. She will forever be remembered for her love of pandas and the music of Bob Marley, but also her love for learning magic tricks, telling jokes, playing music (recorder & piano) and her insatiable curiosity for everything from US presidential history to the legendary Bigfoot.
Annalise's battle with a rare pediatric brain tumor, Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG), began in the summer of 2019, prior to starting 4th grade at her new school, Moorestown Upper Elementary School. Teachers and students welcomed her with open arms, and while she only attended school briefly, she was a proud UES Tiger.
Annalise's beautiful, contagious smile will be missed by her family, countless friends, teachers and all in her community and beyond.
Relatives, friends and the Moorestown Community are kindly invited to attend Annalise's visitation on Thursday, March 5 from 5 pm to 8 pm and Friday, March 6 from 9:15 am to 10:45 am at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church: 318 Chester Avenue, Moorestown, NJ 08057. Lutheran Service 11 am in the church. Burial private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Childhood Brain Tumor Tissue Consortium Fund (cbttc.org) at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia 3401 Civic Center Blvd Philadelphia, PA 19104. Please write in memo: Annalise Schultz.
Visit AmazingAnnalise.com to read her story or donate to Annalise's memorial fund.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Annalise Jean Schultz. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries may be made through: McCann-Healey Funeral Home: Gloucester City. Ph: 856 - 456 - 1142
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020