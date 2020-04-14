Services
Annalyn Maiese
Annalyn Mae Maiese

Annalyn Mae Maiese Obituary
Annalyn Mae Maiese

Westville - On April 9th, 2020. Baby Annalyn Mae gained her wings and went to Heaven. Although Annalyn never spent any time with us on Earth, she was very loved and touched many lives. Our little angel will never be forgotten. Annalyn is survived by her loving mother and father, Kristen N. (nee Thomas) and Mark A. Maiese, Jr.; Big brother, Hunter D. Maiese; maternal grandparents, Susan Brown and the late, Carl Thomas, paternal grandparents, Mark A. Maiese, Sr. and Debbie Maiese; aunts, Melissa (Laura) Bell, Amanda (Jason) Niedzwiadek, uncles, Michael Thomas and Matthew Maiese and many cousins.

Due to current restrictions placed on funerals and complying with Governor Murphy executive order, Annalyn's funeral services will be scheduled at a later date.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Annalyn Mae Maiese. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
