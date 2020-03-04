|
|
AnnaMae Adams
Cherry Hill - On March 3, 2020, age 93, (nee Blake) of Cherry Hill, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond R. and sister of William John Blake, III (the late Mary), Dorothy Pepe and the late Elizabeth Blake. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday morning from 10:00-11:00 AM in Holy Eucharist Church 344 Kresson Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM in Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery Chews Landing, NJ
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020