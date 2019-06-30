|
|
Anne Brantner
Lindenwold - Anne Brantner, of Lindenwold, NJ, formally of Palm Beach, FL was called to heaven by God on June 25, 2019 at the age of 49. Loving daughter of Melvin and Constance Brantner. Dear sister of Judith Brantner.
Anne is a 1987 graduate of Overbrook Senior High. She was a licensed cosmetologist and massage therapist. Anne enjoyed vacations to Italy, Alaska, and the Hawaiian Islands. She frequently vacationed in the Florida Keys.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Tuesday morning 9:30AM to 11AM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, NJ 08021. Memorial service 11AM. Cremation and interment will be held privately. Condolences at DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Courier-Post from June 30 to July 1, 2019