Services
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Anne Brantner


1969 - 2019
Anne Brantner Obituary
Anne Brantner

Lindenwold - Anne Brantner, of Lindenwold, NJ, formally of Palm Beach, FL was called to heaven by God on June 25, 2019 at the age of 49. Loving daughter of Melvin and Constance Brantner. Dear sister of Judith Brantner.

Anne is a 1987 graduate of Overbrook Senior High. She was a licensed cosmetologist and massage therapist. Anne enjoyed vacations to Italy, Alaska, and the Hawaiian Islands. She frequently vacationed in the Florida Keys.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Tuesday morning 9:30AM to 11AM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, NJ 08021. Memorial service 11AM. Cremation and interment will be held privately. Condolences at DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Courier-Post from June 30 to July 1, 2019
