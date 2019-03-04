|
Anne Claire Cominskie
Deptford - Anne Claire Cominskie (nee Knipp), on February 28, 2019, of Deptford; formerly of Glendora. Age 79. Beloved wife of the late John Cominskie. Devoted mother of John Michael Cominskie (Cindy), Jayne Jackson (the late Clifford), and the late Judith King. Loving sister of the late John "Jack" Knipp. Also survived by Jimmy Knipp (Maureen) and Jackie Reitano (Charles). Anne was a member and active volunteer at Holy Child Parish. She was also a member of the Carmelites and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. There will be a viewing from 8:45 to 10:15am Tuesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, 13 E. Evesham Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne's memory to the Holy Child Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society at the address for St. Teresa's RC Church above. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 4, 2019