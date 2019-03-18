Services
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church
42 W. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ
Anne Cowan Obituary
Anne Cowan

Moorestown - Anne Marie Cowan (nee Brickner) of Cherry Hill and Ocean City NJ passed away on March 15, 2019 at the age of 88.

Viewing will be held Friday from 9 - 10 am at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, 42 W. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Private Interment. Please no flowers.

Memorial contributions to Mom's favorite charity is , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com .
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 18, 2019
