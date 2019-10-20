Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Catholic Church
344 Kresson Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Catholic Church
344 Kresson Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill - October 17, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Wife of the late David Cutler. Devoted mother to David D. (Lisa) Cutler, Kevin (Jill) Cutler and Kathleen (Sam) Cutler, and step-son Dr. Richard (Corky) Cutler. Beloved grandmother to Kyle, David, Brian, Julia, Jacob, Katie, Molly, Nina, Greta, Brian and Michael. Loving sister to Jane Law McGann. She was preceded in death by her brothers George Law, Larry Law, and Thomas Law. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, and long-time friends. Anne was born in Kingston, PA. She graduated from Pierce Business College and worked in the brokerage business. She lived most of her life in Cherry Hill enjoying her family, tennis, bridge, and traveling. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, Oct. 24th, from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Holy Eucharist Catholic Church, 344 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Contributions may be made to St. John of God Community Services or the Jewish War Veterans.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
