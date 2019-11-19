|
|
Anne E. Brown
Fort Pierce - Anne E. Brown, (93) of Fort Pierce FL, transitioned to her heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 9th, 2019. Originally from Camden, NJ, she and her husband, Camden Police officer George Brown Jr. (deceased) moved to Florida in the late 70's, where they spent their retirement years. Anne was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and loyal friend. Funeral services will be held at Parkside Methodist Church: 1418 Kaighn Ave. Camden, NJ 08103. The viewing will start at 9am, and the service begins at 10am. Interment is at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle NJ Vet. Mem. Cem., Wrightstown, NJ. Services entrusted to Carl Miller Funeral Home- Camden.
