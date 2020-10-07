1/1
Anne Hagan
Anne Hagan

Voorhees - On October 1, 2020, Anne (nee Zentgraf), age 93, passed away at her daughter's home in Voorhees. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Anne graduated from Little Flower High School and the University of Pennsylvania. She worked for a brief time at DuPont as a chemist, but most of her career was spent as an Algebra teacher at Cherry Hill West High School. She had been a longtime resident of Cinnaminson.

Anne was predeceased by her three children, Theresa Jean Hagan, Charles Hagan, an infant son, Charles as well as her sister, Joan (Richard) Murray and her brother, Jack Zentgraf. She is lovingly survived by her daughter, Carol (Alfred) Rucci; her two sons, James (Diane) Hagan, VMD and Mark Hagan; her grandchildren, Kevin, Kim (David), Jennifer (Arie), Lianne and Jamie; her great grandsons, Gavin and Elias as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services and interment with her family at St. Denis Cemetery in Havertown, PA will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Hospice CHA Foundation, 200 Lake Drive East, Suite 205, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 or at www.lighthousehospice.net. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com)




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
