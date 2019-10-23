|
|
Anne Happ
Stratford - Anne Happ (née Volosch), 94 yrs, formally of Stratford, on October 22, 2019. Wife of the late John J. Mother of Steven and John (Lori). Sister of the late Nicholas Volosch and Amelia Stankus. Grandmother of Alexa Happ. Aunt of Walter Stankus. Anne was a longtime resident of Stratford, a longtime volunteer at the Stratford Library and faithful parishioner at St. Luke's Church.
Visitation Saturday 10:30 to 11AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Luke's Church 55 Warwick Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084. Mass 11AM Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD, NJ. Condolences;dankshinskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019