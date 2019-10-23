Services
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Happ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Happ


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Happ Obituary
Anne Happ

Stratford - Anne Happ (née Volosch), 94 yrs, formally of Stratford, on October 22, 2019. Wife of the late John J. Mother of Steven and John (Lori). Sister of the late Nicholas Volosch and Amelia Stankus. Grandmother of Alexa Happ. Aunt of Walter Stankus. Anne was a longtime resident of Stratford, a longtime volunteer at the Stratford Library and faithful parishioner at St. Luke's Church.

Visitation Saturday 10:30 to 11AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Luke's Church 55 Warwick Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084. Mass 11AM Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD, NJ. Condolences;dankshinskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now