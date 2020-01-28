|
Anne Hartman
formerly Southampton - Anne Hartman, 89, formerly of Southampton, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Wiley Christian Mission Health Care Center in Marlton, NJ.
Born in Elizabeth, NJ, Anne resided in Medford and Southampton, NJ, for most of her life. She retired as a teacher's aid at the Cranberry Pines School in Medford. Anne was a parishioner at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church in Medford, where she was a member of the Prayer and Rosary Groups. She also loved volunteering with her many friends at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop in Medford.
Wife of the late John F. Hartman; mother of the late John T. Hartman; she is survived by two sons and three daughters-in-law, Jim and Danielle Hartman, Bob and Debbie Hartman, and Kimberly Shaw-Hartman; six grandchildren, Hannah, Erin, Jack, Brianna, Ryan and Joe; and her many loved nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 10-11 AM, at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM, at the church.
Donations can be sent in lieu of flowers to The St Vincent de Paul Society, PO Box 1131 Medford, NJ 08055
A private interment will be held in the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
Arrangements are by the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020