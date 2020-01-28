Services
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
For more information about
Anne Hartman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church
40 Jackson Rd
Medford, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church
40 Jackson Rd
Medford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Hartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Hartman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Hartman Obituary
Anne Hartman

formerly Southampton - Anne Hartman, 89, formerly of Southampton, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Wiley Christian Mission Health Care Center in Marlton, NJ.

Born in Elizabeth, NJ, Anne resided in Medford and Southampton, NJ, for most of her life. She retired as a teacher's aid at the Cranberry Pines School in Medford. Anne was a parishioner at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church in Medford, where she was a member of the Prayer and Rosary Groups. She also loved volunteering with her many friends at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop in Medford.

Wife of the late John F. Hartman; mother of the late John T. Hartman; she is survived by two sons and three daughters-in-law, Jim and Danielle Hartman, Bob and Debbie Hartman, and Kimberly Shaw-Hartman; six grandchildren, Hannah, Erin, Jack, Brianna, Ryan and Joe; and her many loved nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 10-11 AM, at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM, at the church.

Donations can be sent in lieu of flowers to The St Vincent de Paul Society, PO Box 1131 Medford, NJ 08055

A private interment will be held in the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.

Arrangements are by the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -