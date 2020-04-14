Resources
Anne J. Larkin Nee Geoffert

Anne J. Larkin Nee Geoffert Obituary
Anne J. Larkin, nee Geoffert

Anne J. Larkin, nee Geoffert, 92, formerly of Bellmawr, NJ, passed away peacefully in the early morning of March 14, 2020, in New Port Richey, Florida. She loved the beach, enjoyed riding her bike and reading a good book.

Anne was predeceased by her beloved spouse, Joseph A. Larkin and three sons Michael, Paul and Dennis. She is survived by daughter Connie Morris of Lindenwold, NJ and three grandchildren Jeffrey, Shauna and Jamie.

Final disposition of cremated remains will be held at The Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Cemetery where she will rest in peace alongside her husband.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
