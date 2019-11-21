Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Rd
Cherry Hill, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Rd
Cherry Hill, NJ
Resources
1930 - 2019
Anne Jennings Obituary
Anne Jennings

Cherry Hill - JENNINGS, Anne. (nee McCartney) Passed away on November 20, 2019. Of Cherry Hill, NJ. Born in Northern Ireland in 1930 to the late James and Margaret McCartney. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother of Maureen Anderson (Mark), Trish Smith (Tom) and the late Mary Jennings (Survived by Tom Isaacs). Dear sister of Patrick McCartney. Adoring grandmother of Ryan (Megan), Kelly (Jim), Tim (Aedi ´n), Jamie (Matt), Matt and Danny. Caring great grandmother of Brennan, Shane, Owen, Rowan and Rory. Anne will also be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Mon. Nov. 25th from 6-8 PM at the Bradley FH, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ and on Tues. from 10-10:45 AM at the Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM Tues. at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
