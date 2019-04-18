Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Anne Buniak
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
8:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church,
Runnemede, NJ
Runnemede - Anne M. Buniak (nee Kelly), on April 15, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 76. Beloved wife of 56 years to Jack. Devoted mother of Jack Buniak (Karen), Kelly McQuaid and Joe Buniak (Clare). Loving grandmother of Eric, Avery, Joseph, Kelly and Joshua. Dear sister of Patricia, Jerry, Eileen, Mike and the late Bernard, Dennis, Joan, Timothy and Kathy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 8:15 to 10:15am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Buniak's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 18, 2019
