Services
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
For more information about
Anne Gwynne
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church,
236 E. Main St.,
Maple Shade., NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church,
236 E. Main St.,
Maple Shade., NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Gwynne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne M. (Lazer) Gwynne


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne M. (Lazer) Gwynne Obituary
Anne M. Gwynne (nee Lazer)

Maple Shade - Anne M. Gwynne (nee Lazer) of Maple Shade passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 28, 2019. Born on March 13, 1934, in Philadelphia, Anne was a longtime resident of Maple Shade, moving there in 1968. She was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, member of the Maple Shade Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Maple Shade Women's Club.

Beloved wife of the late Howard "Tex" Gwynne, loving mother of Robert (Ashien) Gwynne, Mary Ann (Michael) McCormick, William (Donna) Scarpiello, cherished grandmother of 8, and proud great grandmother of 3, dear sister of Susan Browek, she was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation with her family on Wednesday, July 3rd, 10-11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 236 E. Main St., Maple Shade. Anne's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am.

Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the @ . Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now