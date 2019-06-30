|
|
Anne M. Gwynne (nee Lazer)
Maple Shade - Anne M. Gwynne (nee Lazer) of Maple Shade passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 28, 2019. Born on March 13, 1934, in Philadelphia, Anne was a longtime resident of Maple Shade, moving there in 1968. She was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, member of the Maple Shade Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Maple Shade Women's Club.
Beloved wife of the late Howard "Tex" Gwynne, loving mother of Robert (Ashien) Gwynne, Mary Ann (Michael) McCormick, William (Donna) Scarpiello, cherished grandmother of 8, and proud great grandmother of 3, dear sister of Susan Browek, she was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation with her family on Wednesday, July 3rd, 10-11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 236 E. Main St., Maple Shade. Anne's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am.
Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the @ . Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 30, 2019