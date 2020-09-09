1/
Anne M. Needham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne M. Needham

Blackwood - Anne Marie Needham, of Great Falls, MT, formerly of Blackwood, NJ, passed away September 3, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Devoted wife of the late Jeremiah Joseph Needham, Sr. who predeceased her in 2001. Beloved mother of the late Jeremiah Joseph Needham, Jr. (Nancy, surviving), Veronica Lamb (Hastings), of Great Falls, MT, Eileen McCall (Joseph), of Philadelphia, PA, and Louise Burns (the late Edward), of Lansdale, PA. Proud grandmother of ten, great-grandmother of thirteen, and great-great-grandmother of one. Dear sister of Peter Gilson of Woodbine, NJ, the late Margaret Bennett, and the late Patrick Gilson.

Viewing will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish/St. Jude's Church, 402 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ. Contributions may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Hope Parish, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. More info is available at www.earlefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Earle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved