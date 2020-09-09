Anne M. Needham
Blackwood - Anne Marie Needham, of Great Falls, MT, formerly of Blackwood, NJ, passed away September 3, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Devoted wife of the late Jeremiah Joseph Needham, Sr. who predeceased her in 2001. Beloved mother of the late Jeremiah Joseph Needham, Jr. (Nancy, surviving), Veronica Lamb (Hastings), of Great Falls, MT, Eileen McCall (Joseph), of Philadelphia, PA, and Louise Burns (the late Edward), of Lansdale, PA. Proud grandmother of ten, great-grandmother of thirteen, and great-great-grandmother of one. Dear sister of Peter Gilson of Woodbine, NJ, the late Margaret Bennett, and the late Patrick Gilson.
Viewing will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish/St. Jude's Church, 402 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ. Contributions may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Hope Parish, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. More info is available at www.earlefuneralhome.com